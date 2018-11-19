Tanzania: Deputy Minister Counsels TRA On Tax Collection

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) should use correct statistics to broaden tax base and boost revenue collection, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji has said.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony of the Institute of Tax Administration (ITA) in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, Dr Kijaji said lack of correct statistics meant that TRA continued to rely on a narrow taxbase and potential tax payers are not reached by the authority.

She said complaints from some taxpayers on taxation are a result of a lack of correct statistics by TRA and its failure to educate the public who are ready to pay their tax dues.

"Both Commissioner General for TRA and Rector of ITA have for example no clear statistics on the number of houses in the country, while expecting to collect tax in the housing sector, this leads to below target collection in every financial year," she said.

Dr Kajaji said tax officers should be spending most of their working hours in the field to reach out to potential taxpayers. "Tax officers must spend most of the working time with taxpayers, advising and educating them on how and when to pay tax and its importance. When educated, people will comply with paying taxes," she said.

Dr Kijaji further noted that it was time ITA changed its teaching curricular so that it becomes more relevant. She said when ITA students were doing fieldwork they spent most of their time in offices instead of visiting general public and business places to educate the public about taxation. "Taxpayers are moulded through education and mentorship.

Tanzanians are ready to pay taxes for their country's development, reach out to them. Don't simply wait in your office chairs." TRA Board Chairman, Prof Florens Luoga said TRA is implementing a five year programme to boost tax collection.

He said that tax collection is a noble academic discipline towards making sure the country increases a number of registered and identified taxpayers.

In ITA's eleventh graduation, a total of 360 students graduated in tax related disciplines at certificate, diploma, degree, postgraduate and masters level. Female students were 113 while male were 247.