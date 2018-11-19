Tanzania: Agricultural Stakeholders Agree On Sustainable Investment

STAKEHOLDERS have expressed their willingness to adopt and implement guidelines on sustainable investment in agriculture. They came to consensus during a meeting held in Iringa Region at the weekend.

The meeting brought together small, medium and larger investors in the agricultural sector in the Southern Highlands Zone and other stakeholders to discuss ways of improving environmental conservation and community participation.

The Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) coordinated the meeting, which stakeholders described it as a success.

WWF Sustainable Investment Officer, Happiness Minja hailed the participation, saying the views given by participants were crucial in improving the guidelines on investors in the agricultural sector on sustainable investment.

"The guidelines will help investors and other agricultural stakeholders to abide by the country's rules and regulations on environmental conservation and support for communities," she noted.

She said the WWF and Sagcot's objective was to ensure sustainable agricultural investment in the Northern Highlands Zone. "A positive response shown here is a sign that the guidelines will be implemented by all stakeholders.

Our task after we have finalised these guidelines is to organise site visits to see the extent at which they are implemented," she said.