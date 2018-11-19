Zimbabwe: Zim Born Actress Gurira Bags Another Award

Zimbabwean born Hollywood sensation, Danai Gurira's star continues to shine in the big time as she bagged another award last week.

Gurira won the Best Action Movie Star of 2018 at the recently held, E! People's Choice Awards show at Barker Hangar Hotel in Santa Monica, California, United States.

The Zimbabwean starred as the fierce and loyal Wakandan soldier Okoye in the 2018 hit movie "Black Panther" which has earned her the distinction, as the best beating Chris Hemsworth of Avengers: Infinity Wars, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2) Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Chris Pratt from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Gurira took to microblogging social networking site Twitter to pay tribute to her fans.

"So amazing to win the @People'sChoice Award for Action Star 2018! Enkosi! As we said in #Wakanda, to all the people who voted for ne. Thank you," she said.

In receiving the award Gurira, spoke about being a woman in a male dominated category; "Thank you for affirming that women and girls when they are given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them. Thank you!"

As General Okoye in The Black Panther, Gurira fronts the Dora Milaje, a militant order which protects the King of Wakanda, and one of T'Challa's (Boseman) closest advisers.

The People's Choice Awards are held to honour popular film, television, music, and podcasts, and those who have made a mark in the industry.

Gurira is not new to the screen as, in 2012, she joined the cast of popular Hollywood series, The Walking Dead as Michonne, a katana-wielding badass with no fear of the undead.

In her first scene, she was introduced alongside two shackled, jawless zombies who served as her bodyguards -- the first time a character had used the undead to their advantage.

As time went on, she proved to be one of the smartest, most capable, and most savage characters the show had ever seen.

At the same time, as viewers would later learn, she was a mother in mourning who had lost her child to the apocalypse.

Gurira joined a cast of global stars who bagged awards on the night including Nicki Minaj, Blake Shelton, Victoria Beckham, Melissa McCarthy and Chadwick Boseman.