South Africa: Nortje Learning From His Hero Steyn

Cape Town — Cape Town Blitz fast bowler Anrich Nortje has already started picking up vital tips from his hero, Dale Steyn.

Nortje shared the new ball with Steyn in the Cape Town Blitz' second Mzansi Super League match against the Durban Heat at Kingsmead.

"It's been unbelievable sharing a dressing room with Dale (Steyn). He's just as awesome off the field as he is on the field and it's really been a highlight in my career to be playing with him," he said.

"So far we've been focusing on game plans and plans to certain guys, which has helped me a lot. I think later in the tournament, I'll try to do some skills with him and just try to improve one or two aspects of my game," he added.

The 25-year-old showed his mettle against the Durban Heat when, after conceding 16 runs from 8 balls, he ripped through the Heat's top order with three wickets in four balls - clean bowling Morne van Wyk, Sarel Erwee and Temba Bavuma.

He followed that up with the wicket of Hashim Amla to end on figures of 4/32 from his four overs.

"I'm very happy with my contributions on the field thus far, it's been a great start for us and I'm really looking forward to taking the momentum into the next couple of games," he added.

Nortje and Steyn could form a formidable opening bowling partnership, something Nortje is looking forward to if it plays out that way.

"If given the new ball again with Steyn, building a good partnership between us could be crucial going forward. Good starts from a bowling perspective could mean that we can put teams under pressure early in their innings and maybe try restrict them as much as possible," he stated.

Cape Town Blitz hosts the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands in their third Mzansi Super League match on Wednesday, November 21.

Play is scheduled to get under way at 19:00.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketproor at the Newlands Ticket Office.

Source: Sport24