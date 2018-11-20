Nigeria: #GandujeGate - Nigerians Condemn 'Best Governor' Award to Ganduje Amidst Corruption Allegation

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the award by New Telegraph newspaper to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ganduje was honoured as Best Governor in 2018 in the areas of health and education by the newspaper.

The award came at a time the governor is facing an allegation of collecting $5 million kickback from contractors. He was captured in a series of video clips published by Daily Nigerian newspaper receiving and tucking the money into his 'babanriga' gown.

After the first set of at least 15 clips was published by the platform, other videos surfaced a few days later.

The videos were recorded in 2017 in what Daily Nigerian described as a sting operation aimed at beaming the spotlight on the governor's alleged penchant for contract racketeering.

The governor has dismissed the videos as "cloned" and filed a lawsuit against the publisher of the online newspaper, Jaafar Jaafar.

But PREMIUM TIMES' graphics experts who examined some of the videos corroborated the position of Daily Nigerian, which earlier said its internal and independent graphics analysts authenticated the clips.

The Kano House of Assembly which initially initiated a probe into the allegations and invited Daily Nigerian suspended the process on Monday in deference to a court ruling over a suit to stop the probe.

Mr Ganduje received the award Saturday night at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. A former minister of petroleum, Don Etiebet, who presented the award on behalf of New Telegraph, claimed Mr Ganduje transformed both the health and education sectors in Kano State "within a twinkle of an eye.".

"The outstanding performance of governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made him stand out among his peers. While understanding the relevance of education in state development, Ganduje believes in a healthy population. That is why he did it diligently to see that he leaves indelible marks in these all-important sectors." Mr Etiebet said.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Managing Director of New Telegraph, Funke Egbemode, on the criteria for the award to Mr Ganduje. But Mrs Egbemode, who is also the President of Nigeria's Guild of Editors, declined comments.

See reactions from Nigerians below @renoomokri "After President @Mbuhari praised@GovUmarGanduje's leadership in Paris 4 days ago, Ganduje is now set to receive an award for "Effective leadership" by Africa Value Award. To be a good leader in Buhari's Nigeria, you must know how to #GanDollar #RenosDarts"

@pius_adesanmi "I hear that Ganduje is receiving an "Africa Value Award" in Abuja tomorrow and @ProfOsinbajo will be special guest of honor at the ceremony. Prof, e fi ogbon se o. I know u catch my drift. I see nothing wrong with a little indisposition requiring u to observe bed rest tomorrow.

@el_uthmaan Those that gave Governor Ganduje the "best Governor" award are more "kwarapt" than him. Wannan shine #Shegantaka!

@4eyedmonk It's unfortunate and disheartening that other persons stood on the same podium to receive awards from the same establishment that gave this award to Ganduje.

@adorablemd "Ganduje bags 'Best Governor' award even amidst corruption". What have we done to deserve these Lifeless Governments

@chonsyy Today in Abuja, Abdullahi Ganduje (yes, same Ganduje of #Gandollar fame!) received the Africa Value Award for "effective leadership and economic empowerment". Professor Osinbajo was scheduled as the special guest of honour. #Nigeria is worse than George Orwell's Animal Farm.

@godlymartins "#ThisisNigeria A country where a sitting governor was caught on different tapes collecting bribes worth $5M, only for the president @MBuharito label him good in Paris, the same platform he called 40M Nigerians mad. Ganduje now has the award for the '2018 best governor' LMFAO

@4eyedmonk "If Ganduje could bag "Best Governor" amidst a bribery scandal supported by difficult to refute video evidence, then something must be wrong with the rest of the governors and the people who have the award.

@TostosblogCom "If Ganduje could bag the best governor's award in spite of crystal clear evidence that he collected bribe;the recorded tapes clearly indicted him... then suffice me to say Nigeria is finished and 'lifeless' administration is a total fraud and charade"

@AMADICHIMA Orji Uzor's Telegraph gave an award to Ganduje. What's the drama about? There is solidarity even in Hell. Like we say in Owerri dialect " Ewu Ndaa tara Okwuru Ndaa"( Aunty's goat ate aunty's Okro).

@julietkego"It is "bloody nonsense" that Ganduje got a leadership award/is not being investigated/impeached by Kano HoA & EFCC/APC are unlooking! It's "bloody nonsense" that in both APC & PDP states public schools are in such utter dilapidation/unsafe conditions while VP talks AI/Robotics

Adele Uhuru "What you see and read on this article of shame is exactly what APC stands for and what this acclaimed next level will reinforce another level of endemic corrupt progression that is boundless:-)

Granted PDP was serverly corrupt but I don't remember seeing this progression of shameful retrograded championing and celebrating corruption in blatant public view? Correct me it I am wrong?"