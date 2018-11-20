Kenya/South Africa: Ex-Gor Mahia Coach Dylan Kerr Gets a New Job

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr issues instructions during a training session at the Parklands Sports Club on September 24, 2018. Kerr on November 15, 2018 quit as Gor Mahia coach.

Immediate former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was on Monday unveiled at South African Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards as their new manager.

Kerr, who resigned as Gor coach last Thursday, replaces Joel Masutha who threw in the towel last week due poor results.

The Englishman led Gor to two league titles during his 16-month reign - winning 51 matches, 16 draws and 12 defeats in 79 games.

Black Leopards, founded in 1983, were promoted to the topflight this season and are ranked at position 14 on the 16-team table with nine points after 11 matches.

They host their games at 40,000-seater Thohoyandou stadium.