Nigeria: Buhari Promises Appropriate Funding for Armed Forces

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration's commitment to ensure appropriate funding for the Armed Forces in order to enhance the capacity of its personnel and deepen professionalism in the fight against insurgency.

President Buhari stated this while declaring open the maiden edition of Nigerian Air Force Air Power seminar with the theme: "Air Power in Irregular Warfare: A Framework for Understanding and Responding" in Abuja yesterday.

He said the seminar is timely following the involvement of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Armed Forces conducting counter insurgency operations that have challenged the Services' doctrine, tactics, training, order of battle and force protection architecture.

He commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, for this initiative stating that the seminar will enable the NAF tap from experiences of other armed forces that have either previously or are currently engaged in counter insurgency operations.

The President further said that successful counterinsurgency operations require unity of efforts across multiple ministries, departments and agencies covering political, economic, law enforcement, intelligence and the military.

"Let me, as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces once again assure the military that I will continue to ensure appropriate funding for our armed forces in order to enhance capacity building and deepen professionalism.

"We are committed to enhancing the welfare of all service personnel to enable them give their utmost in their service to the nation.

"We are also committed to ensuring that our armed forces are appropriately trained and equipped to deal with the contemporary challenges of a globalised world, of which insurgency and terrorism have become of greatest concern.

"It is common knowledge that even though we require substantial military input in combating an insurgency, its root cause is inherently political in nature.

"Successful counterinsurgency operations would therefore require unity of efforts across multiple Ministries, Departments and Agencies covering political, economic, law enforcement, intelligence and of course the military, in what is popularly called whole of the nation approach.

"Peace and stability can only be achieved if we are committed to emplacing reforms that will entrench true democracy in our polity," he said.