Nigeria: 2019 - Industrialisation, Security, Power Top Atiku's Agenda

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to fight insecurity in the North-east with industrialisation.

He also promised to embark on a complete overhaul of the security forces and develop a strategy to address the declining security situation in the region.

The former vice president also promised to relocate the Niger Delta Ministry from Abuja to the region to make it closer to stakeholders and beneficiaries of the initiatives.

He also said he will carry out a comprehensive review and impact assessment of the Amnesty Programmes to ascertain benefits to the stakeholders in the region.

The former Vice President, who stated this in his 2019 policy document also promised to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2025 as well as accelerate investment to double infrastructure stock in the country to approximately 50 percent of GDP by 2025 and 70 percent by 2030.

On national security, Atiku said he would re-activate meaningful registration at birth as a way to reduce crime and protect Nigerians as well as conduct the next national population census as the basis for further development planning and as part of vital security registration in the country.

He disclosed that within the first 100 days of his administration, he will launch a comprehensive National anti-corruption Strategy that is based on the rule of law, separation of powers, neutrality and non partisanship to reposition and refocus all our Anti-corruption and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Atiku who blamed infrastructure deficit, high levels of unemployment, poverty and illiteracy as well as frightening desert encroachment, in the North-east, said, "We shall establish and operationalize the North East Commission for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development; encourage industrialization in the region through the development of clusters and dedicated economic zones; develop and implement a security master plan including security architecture overhaul and greater border control collaboration with neighbouring countries; (and) develop and implement a social and re-integration programme," he said.

He added that his administration if elected into office will "Mobilize resources from the private sector and international donor agencies and channel same for the rehabilitation and development of the region.

"Embarking upon a complete overhaul of the security forces and developing a strategy to address the declining security situation in the region. It will be part of a general professionalization of Security Agencies in Nigeria with emphasis on training, modern equipment acquisition and personnel motivation; Adequate security provision in educational institutions across the region; Development of Joint Border Control Masterplan that integrates the activities of all border and security agencies. Develop and Implement a Social Re-integration Initiative; Undertake community engagement programmes in partnership with community and religious leaders in the region to address the issues of religious fundamentalism especially among the youths."

On security he promised to "Re-activate registration at birth as a way to reduce crime and protect Nigerians; Conduct the next national population census as the basis for further development planning and as part of vital security registration in the country; Dealing with insurgency using alternative approaches to conflict resolution, such as diplomacy; intelligence; improved border control; traditional institutions; and promotion of good neighbourliness."

He, however, said he would restructure and decentralise security institutions by tackling the issue of non-cooperation and coordination among them. Atiku in his policy document also said restructuring is not just about the devolution of powers to the states, but about transforming the role of the federal government.

"Restructuring, is not limited to constitutional tweaks, it is about deliberate, purposeful and sweeping cultural revolution. "Nigerian states are poor not because they are not receiving a fair share of oil money, but because they are not receiving a fair shot at true federalism," Atiku said.