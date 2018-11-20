Nigeria: Missing DELSU Student Found Dead With Tongue, Breasts Severed

Photo: The Guardian

A Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Elozino Ogege, who was declared missing last week has been found dead with her tongue and breasts severed from her body.

Her body was found at about 2:00a.m. by residents along Ekrejeta road in Abraka community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of the state. Students living in the community said suspected ritualists, popularly called 'Yahoo Boys', might have killed Elozino.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirming the incident said: "The family of the girl is going through excruciating pain. They have not been officially informed."

The Delta State chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade Prince Kehinde-Taiga speaking with newsmen yesterday said CDHR would champion calls for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa, from the state if he fails to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

Taiga said the rate of ritual killings, murder, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape and other social vices had increased under the watch of the CP. "The perpetrators must be brought to book without any form of compromise. The CP must wake up from his slumber because justice must be served."

This is coming on the heels of the discovery of the lifeless body of a two-year-old boy, which has left residents of Abraka community, Delta State, looking for answers. The body was discovered on Saturday by an electricity transformer along Umono Road, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, after his parents were reported to have raised the alarm that their son was missing.

Father of the deceased, Johnson Oghenevo, who spoke to journalists in the area, alleged that his son was taken away by unknown persons while the infant was playing outside their apartment on Friday. He added that efforts towards locating his whereabouts proved abortive.

"We raised the alarm and reported the matter to the police that same evening we started looking for him. We found him dead very close to a transformer on Umono Street around Abraka Old Road on Saturday."