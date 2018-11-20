Kenya: Son of Capital FM Editor Among Top KCPE Achievers

Nairobi — It is mixed reactions for parents and guardians of the more than one million Kenya Certificate for Primary Education candidates, as results trickle in following the Monday release by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

For Capital FM Kenya Online Editor Rob Jillo, it was an early Christmas for his family as his son Rob Ryan Matu was among the top achievers in this year's KCPE exams.

In this year's results, 12, 273 candidates garnered between 401 and 500 marks an increase from 9, 846 students in 2017.

Matu had 435 marks.

"Alhamdulillah... " an elated Jillo said after he received the results through an SMS on his phone.

He added, "I thank God for the glory."

Wilson Akelo, another Capital FM staff, said his son, Brian Odhiambo, scored 408 marks.

Odhiambo was a student in ACK boarding Primary school Wote in Makueni County.

"I feel fulfilled," Akelo told Capital News.

His son hopes to join Starehe Boys school.

Among the top students in Makueni County is Mary Mbinya who garnered 443 marks.

Others include Janet Muli (431), Melody Mutua (430), Maureen Matheka (429) and Faith Mutwii (429).

One can access the results by sending the candidate's index number through the short message service (sms) to 20076.

Students can also collect their results from their respective examination centres.

Parents will now wait for selection exercise to know the respective secondary schools they will be admitted to.

The exercise is set to kick off on Monday according to Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

"There will be only one selection exercise," the CS said when she released the results on Monday, in Mombasa.

Some 2,177 candidates scored between one and 100 marks in the results released by Education Cabinet Secretary.

Some 234, 573 others scored between a hundred and one and 200 marks, while 574, 927 candidates managed to garner between 201 and 300 marks.

Amina also revealed that 228, 414 candidates garnered between 301 and 400 marks, while the top achievers were 12, 273 with marks between 401 and 500 an increase from 9, 846 students in 2017.

CS Amina said there was an overall improvement in the outcome of this year's KCPE results compared to last year.

In this year's KCPE examination's, there were some 2,495 candidates with special needs with the highest candidate garnering 446 marks.

"This is an improvement compared to last year's result. Last, year 2,038 candidates sat for the examinations with the top candidate scoring 426 marks," she said.

The improved performance by special needs students was attributed to a "fair and conducive environment" by the Ministry of Education.

"The performance has improved compared to last year," Amina said when she released the KCPE results in Mombasa.

This, she partly attributed to stringent measures adopted to curb cheating since 2016.