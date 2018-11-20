Kenya/Zambia: Harambee Stars Defender Musa Mohammed Honoured By Zambian Club

Harambee stars vice-captain Musa Mohammed has been feted in Zambia barely six months after arriving in the country.

The Nkana FC player was on Saturday honored with the Patron's Award for the most outstanding personality on and off the pitch during the 2018 league season.

This was during the club's gala awards held at the Nkana stadium in Kitwe.

DESERVEDLY REWARDED

For his efforts, Mohammed was presented with a trophy and a brown envelope whose contents we could not immediately establish.

"I am happy, I am proud. I wish to thank everyone who helped me and who recognized me, including my family," the former Gor Mahia captain said.

CLUB'S MAINSTAY

Mohammed has been a mainstay in the Nkana defence since joining the club in July 2018. He is yet to taste defeat in 16-competitive matches and has already won the domestic cup title and attained a second place finish in the league.

The defender is currently preparing with his teammates to face Mozambican club Songo in the preliminaries of the Caf Africa Champions League on November 27 or 28.

Congolese Idriss Mbombo was named the club's player of the year at the event.