Kenya: Zico Wishes Kerr Well as He Lines Up Friendly for CAF Assignment

K'Ogalo's stand-in coach full of praise for departing Englishman who quit the club in a huff at the end of two great seasons for the Kenyan champions.

Gor Mahia stand-in coach, Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno, has wished departed coach Dylan Kerr all the best as he took charge of the team's preparations for the upcoming Caf Champions League preliminary round match against Malawian side Nyasa Bullets.

"I wish coach Dylan all the best, its good he is going for greener pastures not that he was fired or anything and the best we can do is just wish him all the best," Zico told Gor Mahia website.

Zico has already lined up a friendly match against KCB which will be played in Nakuru on Wednesday and later continue preparations at high altitude area this week.

MALAWI DATE

"We will be training down there and play a friendly match against KCB in Nakuru on Wednesday then continue with our training through to Saturday and come back to Nairobi," he added.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions will face Nyasa Bullets, Tuesday next week in Nairobi before travelling to Malawi a week later for the return leg match.

ABRUPT RESIGNATION

Coach Kerr was expected to return from England Tuesday last week to take charge of preparing the team for the match as well as the new KPL season which starts in three weeks' time, only to catch the management unawares with a resignation letter.

With the clock ticking before the Caf match, the club's management had no option but to let Zico take charge as the lookout for another coach.