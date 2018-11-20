Rwanda: Petrovic Resigns as APR Head Coach

APR FC Head Coach Ljubomir Lubjo Petrovic has resigned from his role at the military side, citing health concerns.

The Serbian announced his decision over the weekend after over eight months in charge.

The former EUFA Champions league winner - in 1991 - with Red Star Belgrade broke the news of his resignation through a letter to the management of the club on Sunday.

He attributed his abrupt decision to his health condition adding he made up his mind the advice from his physician.

"After detailed examination, to my great sadness, the doctor told me that if I want to continue normal life I should never again be dealing with trainer's call. This is a difficult moment in my life because I am forbidden to do what I love most in my life," he wrote in his letter.

"I am so sorry that I have to stop in APR now, when we were in our way of achieve all the wishes of the club and especially entering in the CAF Champions league" Petrovic, 70, wrote.

He added: "I'm thankful for spending some time in Rwandan football, living almost a good time. Wish APR all the best."

It remained unclear who would take over the reins as club head coach.

His assistants include Radanavic Miodrag and Jimmy Mulisa while former captain Didier Bizimana is the physical trainer with Ibrahim Mugisha the goalkeepers coach.

On March 2 this year, APR FC demoted then head coach Mulisa replacing him with Petrovic.

It was Petrovic's second spell at APR, having previously worked at the army side from 2014-2015 before resigning citing 'unfulfilled promises.'

Petrovic guided APR to the 18th league title last season and his resignation comes on the back of a winning run of five games, with the team the only side yet to drop a point in the new domestic league campaign.

His resignation is also a blow to a club preparing to return to continental football. APR will represent Rwanda is next year's Champions League.