Rwanda: Ishimwe, Ingabire Inspire Indatwa to Victory Over Charity

Indatwa Hampshire Cricket Club put up a batting master class in the women's UNIMONI Premier League to beat defending champions Charity Cricket Club.

Playing the Women Division 1 game at Gahanga on Sunday, Indatwa registered the highest score of 207/5 in 40 overs thanks largely to Henriette Ishimwe, who scored 73 runs off 103 balls, and Sifa Ingabire, who scored her second half-century of the weekend when she put on 64 runs off 98 balls not out.

In reply, Charity could only manage 128 all out, losing by 79 runs.

This was the second win of the weekend for Indatwa Hampshire having also overcome She Guards the day before, on Saturday, by 62 runs.

Indatwa top the table with a fine 16 points out of four wins in six games, while Charity have 12 points out of three wins in five games.

In Women Division 2, Sorwathe XI Girls defeated Oasis by 6 runs at Kicukirio cricket oval.

The XI Girls won the toss, electing to bat first a decision that proved to be good resulting in 114/3 in 20.0 overs.

Esther Uwineza helped steady the ship when she posted 38 runs off 55 balls not out, with Belene Nyiransabiteka contributing 26 runs off 28 balls.

In return, Oasis fell short by 6 runs when they registered 108/9 in 20.0 overs, Ishimwe Babyish managed to score 26 runs off 28 balls, while Denise Irafasha produced 21 runs off 28 balls not out.

Sorwathe maintain their grip on top spot with 20 points out of 5 wins in 5 games, while Oasis are second on the table with 12 points from 3 wins in 4 four games.

In the Men's Division, 2 match Vikings beat Zonic Tigers by 148 runs in a one-sided match batting firs, the Vikings scored 253 all out in 43 overs lead by Vicky Prajapati, who scored 78 runs off 84 balls.

Zonic tried to chase but could only manage 105 runs all out.