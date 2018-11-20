Rwanda: Ntihinyurwa Retires as Catholic Archbishop As Pope Picks Kambanda as Hisreplacement

The Roman Catholic Church in Rwanda has a new leader.

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Antoine Kambanda the Archbishop of Kigali, replacing long-serving Thaddée Ntihinyurwa, who retires aged 76.

This makes Kambanda, 60, the de facto head of the Catholic Church in the country.

Kambanda, who has been the Bishop of Kibungo Diocese, was appointed by the pontiff in a statement dated November 11, 2018.

A priest for 28 years, Kambanda has been bishop for over five years.

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, Kambanda outlined his priorities, including spreading the gospel, helping to address global challenges, and taking care of the faithful.

"My goal is that all may have life in abundance," he said, drawing inspiration from the gospel of John, chapter 10, verse 10.

"That's the main objective of my evangelism," he said. "I want new evangelism which answers the various problems that our world faces today."

There is need to change approach to evangelism so as to focus on solving issues that affect the contemporary world, Kambanda added.

Commenting on the news of his appointment, Kambanda said, "I received the news with joy and I am humbled for the opportunity to serve and for the trust the Holy Father has put in me.

"It is a huge responsibility, that's why I request for prayers for all so my life and work can be in the hands of God."

In Rwanda, the archbishop oversees about 10 dioceses, each with its own bishop.

One of them is the Archdiocese of Kigali - in the Rwandan capital - which the archbishop heads himself.

Ntihinyurwa has been bishop for 36 years and priest for 47 years.