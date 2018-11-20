Nigeria: Evans Denies Statement to Police, Alleges Extra Judicial Killings

Lagos — Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwuemeka Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, has closed his defence before a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere, saying "I now reside at the Kirikiri maximum prisons, in Lagos".

Testifying during his evidence in chief on Friday, Evans denied ever making any statement to the police. He said he was forced to sign a bunch of documents after several hours of torture at the Inspector General of Police (IGP) guest house where he was detained.

He testified that Inspector Wilson Harold and Idowu Aruna came to him when he was taken to Abuja and demanded for his particulars before he was transferred to Adeniyi Adele, in Lagos and later to the IGP guest house.

"They brought sheets of papers and some were blank and asked me to sign on it. My mind told me not to sign and before I knew it Mr. Phillip (a police officer) slapped me and showed me hospital card saying if I die nothing will happen.

"Christian (another police officer) was smoking cigarette and quenched the fire on my body. They took me to the back of IGP guest house where I saw many suspects with bullet wounds. The policemen sent for bundles of cellotape and handkerchief. Some of the suspects were people that I was paraded with, including Chukwuma Nwosu and about five of the suspects were killed. The policemen described the killing of the five people as 'Saddam Hussain killing'," he said.

Evans said he was hidden in a Lagos toilet when lawyers, including Femi Falana (SAN) came to see him at the police station. He narrated how police used the tape tightly around the neck of suspects who were then tortured to death.

Evans is facing two separate charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till December, 10 for address on trial within trial.