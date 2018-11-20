Rwanda: Espoir Eye Finals Slot in Pre-Season Tourney

Espoir Basketball Club head coach Maxime Mwiseneza has warned rivals, insisting his side is looking to go all the way in the ongoing preseason tournament after.

Mwiseneza guided his youthful team to the semi-final stage, due Friday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Remera.

Espoir will wait until late Wednesday to know who between REG and APR they will play in the semi-final, with the two set to play a decisive game Wednesday.

The Nyamirambo-based side top Group A with four points after beating Patriots and IPRC-South, 82-81 and 92-71, respectively, while Patriots are in second place with 3 points after overcoming IPRC-South 85-60, with the later in third with 2 points.

Speaking to Times Sport, Mwiseneza said the primary objective is to reach final.

"In our pre-season games, I noticed some issues that needed to be addressed and that is what we are working on right now, we want to win this tournament," he said. "Winning this tournament will enhance our confidence ahead of the next league and other tournaments."

In Group B, REG are the leaders with 4 points and a superior ratio-point compared to second-placed APR who also have 4 points.

The two sides will play their last group game - between themselves - on Wednesday which will decide the group winner.

IPRC-Kigali (3 points) and UGB (2 points) are the other sides in Group B.

The final games of the pre-season tournament are set on November 25.

IPRC-Huye women crowned champs!

Meanwhile, in the women's category, IPRC-Huye were crowned pre-season champions after beating the other contestants, The Hoops (63-33) on Saturday and Ubumwe (82-62) on Sunday.

The Hoops will play against Ubumwe on Sunday to determine who finishes second.

The women's games were staged at NPC Gymnasium in Remera.

Ranking

Group A

Espoir 4 points

Patriots 3 points

IPRC-South 2 points

Group B

REG 4 Points

APR 4 points

IPRC-Kigali 3 points

UGB 2 points.

Sunday

Men

Espoir 92-71 IPRC-Huye

IPRC-Kigali 67-107 REG

APR 116-77 UGB

Women

Ubumwe 62-82 IPRC-Huye