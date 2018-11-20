Rwanda: Park Inn By Radisson Welcomes New General Manager in Style

At a colourful ceremony held on Friday, November 16 at Park Inn by Radisson in Kiyovu, the hotel staff members, guests and friends of the brand met to welcome Bernard Theron, the new General Manager.

The event was an opportunity for the hotel management to share experience with the clientele besides a good opportunity for networking between guests.

The guests were treated to lots of foods and drinks while others were able to test the wide range of fine wines, spirits and rare delicacies prepared by the hotel's renowned Executive Chef Carsten Gust.

After rounds of refreshments and networking between guests and staff members of Park Inn, a raffle was played that saw lucky guests win assorted prizes that included complimentary packages at Park Inn Hotel.

While welcoming the guests, the Director of Sales at Park Inn, Kennedy Kinyua said the event is held annually, only that this time it coincided with the welcome party for the new General Manager.

"This event is held every year by Park Inn by Radisson and it's always an opportunity for us to appreciate our clientele for being with us throughout the year. It is with great pleasure to use this opportunity to welcome our new General Manager who joined us recently to help grow and improve the hospitality at Park Inn by Radisson," says Kinyua

Before joining Radisson Hotel Group, Bernard Theron held numerous positions in the hospitality industry, including working as General Manager at Chrismar Hotel Group and most recently General Manager, White Sands Conference and Beach Resort.

"This is his first position within Radisson Hotel Group. He chose our company to become a part of the Radisson family and grow with a group with worldwide experience and a hunger for guest service and excellence in delivery," said Kinyua.

Theron expressed his pleasure of being part of Park Inn by Radisson saying he was looking forward to serving better the hotel's clientele.

"Every moment matters to our guests and I will ensure that they receive the attention and service expected and deserved.

I always strive to make my hotel a destination to be known for a home away from home, and we need to build relationships with our clients to ensure that we deliver what is expected, and then a little more," said Bernard.

About Park Inn

A contemporary hotel in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, Park Inn by Radisson is a premier hotel choice located in the Central Business District.

The hotel accommodates 161 modern rooms and suites including amenities like free high-speed Wi-Fi and is within easy reach of downtown Kigali and other government buildings like the Presidential Palace and the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center.

The international airport is just 12 kilometers away, and airport shuttles to and from the hotel are available for guests.