Rwanda: We Shall Fight to Stay Top - UTB Coach

National volleyball league side University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) will continue fighting to stay at the summit of the standings as long as possible, according to head coach Fidele Nyirimana.

UTB won two matches on Saturday - against IPRC-West and IPRC-East, each by 3-0 - to storm the summit with 9 points.

UTB had lost to the opening match of the new season 3-1 to rivals REG.

"It will not be an easy task to stay top, but we will keep working hard to improve in every match," Nyirimana said.

"Each of the top four teams have a chance to win the league but if we keep winning our games and continue to stay on top, and we want to continue with our fighting spirit, who knows," he added.

Nyirimana's team are three points clear of second-placed REG with 6 points.

REG defeated APR but lost to Gisagara on Saturday.

Defending champions Gisagara are third with 5 points.