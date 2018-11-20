Nigeria: Buhari Lauds Nigeria-India Relationship

The relationship between Nigeria and India is a worthy one, and mutually beneficial, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Speaking during a farewell audience for the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, B.N Reddy, the president recalled that he had his military staff college training in India in the early 1970s, and commended the country for managing its multi-party democracy quite well.

"In spite of the huge population, you have also managed your security and economy efficiently. There is steadfast improvement," Buhari was quoted in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

The High Commissioner, who spent two-and-a-half years in Nigeria, said it was a pleasurable experience for him and his family.

"We depart with heavy hearts. We had a rewarding time. You are a country of great diversity, and we enjoyed our stay here," he said.

Reddy said he was glad that the relationship between the two countries had been deepened in recent years, noting that India was Nigeria's largest trading partner.

He commended the economic diversification policy of the Buhari administration, and pledged that India would remain "a developing partner."