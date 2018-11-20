Kenya: Ochieng' Hoping to Realise Olympic Dream With Kenya

Henry Ochieng' says he is impressed by the quality at the national Under-23 men's football team and believes they can create history by qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-year-old, who has lived in England all his life, made his debut for the Emerging Stars as a second half substitute during the 5-0 thumping of Mauritius U23 last Wednesday. However he did not travel to Port Louis for the return leg where Kenya won 3-1 on Sunday to proceed to the second round on a 8-1 aggregate score.

This result keeps Kenya on course to securing a first-ever qualification to the Africa U23 Cup of Nations set for Egypt next year.

It is from this eight-nation tournament that the three African representatives to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be known.

The attacking midfielder, who received his football education at West Ham's Academy, was initially called up by coach Sebastien Migne to the Harambee Stars squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

That game was called off by the Confederation of African Football, leading to his inclusion in the U23 side by coach Francis Kimanzi.

"It was a unique but interesting experience alongside the national team lads who are so talented and full of life that amazed me," offered the former Leyton Orient player.

The 20-year-old spoke exclusively to Nation Sport at the Clarence hotel in Nairobi where he has enrolled for personal strength training.

"The style of football is different. Here, I noticed you are allowed to find one long pass to the other end of the pitch. In England it is pass-pass-pass..."

"I know we will face stronger teams but my belief is we can make it to the Olympics."

Ochieng's parents, who relocated to England before he was born, hail from Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County.

Currently attached to National League side Braintree Town, Ochieng' says his memorable moment was back in 2012 when he was honoured for his exemplary performance by being selected as the Olympic torchbearer.