Rwanda: Rubagenga Joins Young President's Organisation Board

Rwandan Businessman, Emery Rubagenga, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Young President's Organisation.

YPO is an international organisation for chief executives to engage, learn and grow to harness knowledge, influence and trust among themselves and the influence they command.

The organisation has about 26000 members whose firms have a total turnover of over $9 trillion and totally employ about 22m people.

According to the YPO Global Chairman, Pascal Gerken, the organisation is expanding its board to take into the changing global dynamics. Rubagenga becomes the second African member of the Board of Directors.

Gerken said that Rubagenga is suitable to join the board as he will bring on board leadership skills from Rwanda as well as global outlook from his years of experience in multiple markets.

As a board member, Rubagenga will, among other things, be involved in leading the group and its members in their investments and impact across the globe.

He has also been serving as YPO chair for Africa Great Lakes region covering Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and DR Congo.