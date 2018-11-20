Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Must Probe Killing of UN Peacekeepers

Kinshasa — UNITED Nations' (UN's) supreme body, the Security Council, has condemned the killing of eight peacekeepers and 12 soldiers by a rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The deceased, who were members of the UN Stabilisation Mission in (MONUSCO) and the Armed Forces of the DRC, were killed while carrying out joint operations against the rebellion at Beni territory in the North Kivu Province.

The rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are blamed for the killing of the seven Malawian peacekeepers and a colleague from Tanzanian as well as the DRC soldiers. An unspecified number of peacekeepers were injured.

Members of the Security Council expressed their condolences to the families of the soldiers killed, the authorities and people of Malawi, Tanzania, DRC and the UN.

UN's supreme organ also condemned all armed groups active in the DRC and reiterated their demand that all rebel movements cease all forms of violence and lay down their arms.

"Deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," the Security Council warned.

The council called on the government to investigate the attack in Beni and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Formed as merger of several rebel factions, ADF has operated near the border with Uganda since the late 1990s.

The insurgent group is also blamed for the killing 15 UN peacekeepers, all Tanzanians, and five Congolese soldiers in December 2017, also in Beni.