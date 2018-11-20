Tanzania in Dire Need of Eye Specialists, Says Health Expert

Sumbawanga — TANZANIA is facing a dire shortage of eye specialists to the extent of compelling one ophthalmologist to attend to 1.5 million patients per year.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' during an interview at Dr Atman Designated Hospital in Sumbawanga in Rukwa Region recently, President of Germany Committee Against Blindness (DKVB), Dr Raimund Balmes, said the ratio of 1:1,500,000 was very high.

He said a team of 28 doctors, including five eye specialists, had camped for two weeks at the designated hospital and so far had attended to 900 patients among them 120 underwent eye surgery free of charge.

An ophthalmologist is a medical doctor (MD) or a doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), who specialises in eye and vision care. Ophthalmologists are trained to perform eye exams, diagnose and treat eye diseases, prescribe medication and perform eye surgery. They also write prescriptions for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Most of the patients are from Songwe, Mbeya, Rukwa and Katavi regions and others come from Zambia and Kenya. Commenting on the scarcity of eye specialists in the country, an eye specialist, Dr Evies Msigomba, currently serving at Ilembula Hospital in Njombe Region, who accompanied the team of doctors from Germany, said it was costly to train an eye specialist.

"About 80m/- is needed to train an eye specialist per year. This means 24m/- is required to train a single eye specialist to pursue three years' training at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)."

"Even the equipment is very expensive. For stance, an operating microscope costs over 30m/-," noted Dr Msigomba. For his part, head of specialist doctors from Germany, Dr Marcus Strotkoetter, from "InterPant Germany" told this paper that DKVB jointly with Inter Plant Germany started coming to Tanzania to provide medical services freely to patients at Dr Atman Designated Hospital since 2010.

"For a period of eight years each year a team of doctors, including specialist doctors as well as eye specialists, were coming to Tanzania to provide free medical services to patients at Dr Atman Hospital twice per year and so far more than 3,000 patients some of them from as far as Zambia and Kenya have been attended to," added Dr Strotkoetter.

A cross-section of patients attended to by medical doctors from Germany interviewed by this paper they were happy with the treatment they had received free of charge from them.

They said had they gone to seek treatment at other health facilities in the country, they wouldn't have afforded to meet medical costs.