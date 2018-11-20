Kenya: Crackdown on Fake Journalists to Start Soon - Media Council

The Media Council of Kenya has issued a stern warning to quack journalists, saying that a major crackdown will soon be launched to nab the culprits.

Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo singled out six counties as hotbeds for fake journalists, promising that the operation would start in a week or so to weed out the quacks.

MISDEMEANOURS

Mr Omwoyo said that the culprits are involved in a myriad of misdemeanours, including misrepresentation of facts, taking money by false pretence and asking for handouts from news sources, among other things, adding that Kilifi County has registered 19 complaints in recent weeks.

Homa Bay, Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Turkana and Garissa counties are among those in the regulator's crosshairs.

He said the council was in the process of drafting letters to the counties, in an operation that he said will 'be extremely decisive '.

"The Media Council is the only body mandated to register journalists in the country. The crackdown will target quacks who move from one place to the other asking for handouts, taking money by false pretense and misrepresentation of facts," said Mr Omwoyo.

He was speaking during a five-day media engagement forum organised by Nairobi City County at English Point Marina Hotel in Mombasa, which ended on Sunday.