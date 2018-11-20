Ghana: Mcdan Adjudged Business Man of the Year

The Chief Executive Officer of McDan Shipping Company Limited, Daniel Mckorley, has been adjudged the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) Business Man of the Year at the Chamber Business Awards, 2017, held in Accra on Saturday.

Similarly, Managing Director of Uni-Jay Limited, Janet Abobigu was named Business Woman of the Year while Young Entrepreneur went to Ruth-Maria Assandoh, Managing Director of Akila Craft and Arts.

Additionally, the companies of the three personalities, McDan Shipping Company Limited, Uni-Jay Limited and Akila Art and Craft were named Logistics Company of the Year, Fashion Company of the Year and Arts and Craft Company of the Year respectively.

In all, 36 companies and individuals were rewarded at this year's event which was on the theme, 'Empowering the private sector to move Ghana beyond aid.'

Other winners included Boris B's Farm & Veterinary Supplies as Poultry Business of the Year, Pharmaceutical Company went to Ernest Chemists Limited, Development Bank of the Year went to Ghana EXIM Bank, Juaben Oil Mills Limited was named Oil Palm Company of the Year, Agribusiness Company was Goshen Porche Ranch, Catering Services Company went to Azmera Restaurant, Automobile Company was Toyota Ghana Limited, Ibistek Group was named Shipping Services Company, Agro Processing was Vester Oil Mills Limited, Indigenous Manufacturing Company went to Kantanka Group of Companies while GCB Bank emerged Indigenous Bank with the largest coverage.

Niche Cocoa Industry Limited, Continental Christian Group (CCT), Ardent Fire Protection Ghana Limited, Salford Enterprise, AmeenSangari Industries Limited, Ghana Rubber Estate Limited (GREL), Adonko Bitters Limited, Japan Motors Trading, Debridge Industries Limited, Enterprise Insurance Limited, Strategic Communications Africa Limited (STRATCOMM), S.K Boafo Travel and Tours, Fiaseman Rural Bank, Coca Cola Bottling Company and the Accra City Hotel,Joe Tackie and Salma Salifuall won various awards at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of the Juaben Traditional Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, said it was time the private sector, which was key a player in economic development, was mobilised toexecute its role in achieving the government's agenda of building a Ghana which was not reliant on foreign aid.

Describing the Ghana Beyond Aid as a significant developmental agenda, he called on all stakeholders to offer the required support to ensure its realisation in the not too distant future.

As the lead stakeholder, he commended government for implementing business-support policies including the paperless system at the ports, digital addressing system, e-business registration system, mobile interoperability system, abolishing of some taxes and among others to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II urged the businesses to continue to strive for excellence to ensure growth and expansion to create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay reiterated government's commitment to provide the needed support to the private sector adding that, "Your successes as a business is equally our success."

On the macro-economic front, he said government would continue to maintain fiscal discipline and remove all bottlenecks that stifles the growth and contribution of the private sector to the country's economic development.

President of GNCCI, Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I explained that the awards seeks to celebrate key businesses and personalities who have contributed meaningfully to business practice in the country.

He said the GNCCI believes a deliberate and qualitative change in national life including structure of the economy, nature of infrastructure, and education of the young people and acquisition of skills, were necessary to propel the achievement of the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.