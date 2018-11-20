Ghana: Sumaila Picks First AWCON MVP Award

Black Queens attacker, Sherifatu Sumaila, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as the senior national female side opened their Africa Women Championship (AWCON) account with a 1-0 victory over the Fenecs of Algeria.

Upon grabbing the award, she dedicated it to her teammates and Ghanaians fans that made the feat possible.

Sumaila, who played the entire duration of the game expressed surprise at the award but was however delighted to be the first player to win it at such a prestigious tournament.

"It came as a surprise to me. I was not expecting it but I'm very excited about it. I want to dedicate it to the whole team because it would not have been possible without my mates and the fans as well. "

On her thoughts about the game, the LA Galaxy Orange County attacker disclosed that it was an exciting game in which they could have scored more goals.

She praised the Algerians team which she felt was a good side but added that the Queens were the better side on the day.

"This was not our best performance but it was better enough to win for us. We'll go back and work more on our finishing and come back against Mali to score more goals. "

"We are expecting the fans to come out in their numbers tomorrow and cheer us on like they did in the first game," she added.