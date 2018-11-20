Ghana: Unity Air Granted Operating Certificate to Start Domestic Fight

Unity Air, a subsidiary of Unity Group of Companies was on Thursday presented with an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) to commence domestic flight operations in the country.

This brings to three the number of airlines including Passion Air and Africa World Airlines (AWA) operating in Ghana's domestic air routes.

At a brief presentation ceremony, Director General (DG) of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Mr Simon Allotey congratulated the airline for showing interest in the country's aviation space and going through all necessary procedures to obtain the operating certificate.

He urged the airline to keep with high professionalism and standards in the industry to enable it succeed adding that "learn to work together with other domestic airlines to prevent unnecessary shocks or possible fold up of your operations."

"We observed that previous domestic airlines collapsed because there was no collaboration between them. There were instances where airlines carried as little as four passengers on the same routes where others operated and that was unhealthy for business.

"There is nothing wrong with merging passengers especially during off peak hours so that one airline could carry travellers which I believe is cost effective and key to success," he urged.

The DG entreated the airline to keep to its operational rules to build customer confidence and satisfaction saying, "you are going to compete with other airlines and you need to ensure high professionalism to make you a preferred choice. Keep to your departure time, ensure your crew show the highest respect to travellers and do not discriminate among your passengers."

Signalling that the Authority would be on the look out of the airlines operations in line with international aviation regulations, Mr Allotey challenged Unity Air to "consider exploring untapped or virgin routes like Tamale-Takoradi, Wa-Sunyani among others to reach out to other customers."

"We will do all within our powers to ensure you succeed because we believe investment in Ghana's Aviation Industry is critical to drive socio-economic growth," he maintained.

The Chief Operating Officer of Unity Air, Mr Bethel Donkor expressed readiness of the airline to commence operations in the shortest possible time upon receipt of the AOC.

He promised that Unity Air would "come in with operations that are safe and of high quality to the travelling public to ensure maximum satisfaction."

Mr Donkor disclosed that plans were advanced to purchase about two new aircraft to compliment its current 30-seater passenger Embraer 120 Extended Range, to allow for timely operations adding that, "we are hoping to position ourselves such that in a few years to come when the GCAA looks back on the airlines, Unity Air would be one if not the best."

The Chief Executive Officer of the Unity Group of Companies, Dr Kwame Kyei who was beside himself with joy over the feat pledged to comply with all laid down rules and regulations to enable the airline succeed.

According to him, the airline was in not to unnecessarily compete with other domestic airlines but to help ease pressure in the air transport industry.

"We would provide very reliable services and uphold professionalism and I want to thank the Almighty God and all stakeholders who have made this possible," he said.