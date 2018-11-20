Ghana: Hayford Laments Queens' Wastefulness

Bashiru Hayford, Head Coach for the senior female national football team, the Black Queens, has said, his team could have scored more goals if they had relaxed in front of goal.

Hayford at the post match interview lamented the wastefulness of the side and admitted it was an area to work upon if the team was to progress.

"We were wasteful in front of goal. It appeared my girls were in a rush to score and in the process, they committed errors. We must work on it to move on."

Despite scoring 1-0 for the three maximum points, the Black Queens wasted a number of glorious opportunities which Hayford admits was not the best in a high profile tournament of this nature.

He said "We played a very good game and created a lot of chances but we were unable to score.

"We created the chances but just wasted them. We should be grateful that we didn't concede. That would have put us in a very difficult position. We hope to be more clinical in our next match against Mali on Tuesday," he added.