Kenyan Teams On the Ropes in Fiba Tourney

Home sides Equity Hawks and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have to change their tact at the ongoing Fiba Africa Women's Club Championships if they harbour any hopes of a podium finish.

This after heavy beatings during their respective matches against Ferroviario of Mozambique and First Bank of Nigeria here at the ongoing tourney.

After Equity, who are the Zone Five champions were hit 68 -45 in their opening match against the Mozambicans, Kenya champions KPA were outclassed 95-71 by First Bank in their second group B match after hitting Zimbabwe's Lakers in the opening match.

That both First Bank and Ferroviario fielded only 10 players in these matches with some of their foreign-based players failing to arrive on time, might spell doom for Kenyan teams' hopes of advancing to the last four.

First Bank for example, played without their dependable US-based post players Aisha Mohammed and Celia Okoye, who got stuck in Europe due to terrible weather conditions being experienced there, and only arrived here after the KPA match, while Ferroviario also had their American import sit out their game against Equity Bank, awaiting Fiba's approval to play, which she finally got on Sunday.

According to Equity's team coach Carey Odhiambo, Kenya teams have to share the ball more and shoot the threes to match their opponents.

"We are not so badly off but we need to share the ball more and create for ourselves open looks to generate easy baskets," Odhiambo said.

According to him, Kenyan teams are also goal shy and have alot of respect for their opponents, therefore not attacking the rims as often as they should.

"So far it's Jamila Zama of KPA, who has taken the bull by the horn, tormenting the opponents rear-guard with a lot of gusto," he said in reference to the KPA pacy guard, who is so far the championships' leading goal scorer with 51 points. She scored 26 in the first match against the Zimbabweans and 25 against First Bank.

Against First Bank, KPA were down 35-4 in the first quarter, but slowly recovered to win the last quarter 26-25 when it was too late.

KPA however, already has one foot in the quarter finals after they beat Lakers, but Equity have to win atleast one of their group matches to make the last eight.

KPA play their last group match on Monday against MB2All from Madagascar from 2.30pm Kenya time, while Equity Bank face a must-win group A match against V-club from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Monday's Program

12.15pm- Lakers (Zimbabwe) v INSS( RDC)

2.30pm- MB2All (Madagascar )v KPA (Kenya)

4.45 pm-Equity Bank (Kenya) v V-club (RDC)

6pm -Inter Club (Angola) v Ferroviario (Mozambique)