Mozambique: Equity Hawks Clawed Again in Maputo

Equity Hawks on Monday lost their second straight match at the ongoing Fiba Africa Women's Club Championships here at the Maxaquene Indoor Courts after going down 77- 44 to Forces Armed Police (F.A.P) of Cameroon on day three of action.

The loss means Equity have dug themselves a deep hole and must beat V Club from Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday in their to qualify for the last eight, a feat they achieved last year in Angola.

The bankers started fairly well coming from behind to end the first quarter at 13-all, but that is probably the best they could do as their opponents engaged a higher gear outscoring them 30-11 for a huge 43-24 at the break.

The tactfully superior F.A.P dominated the second half to lead the third quarter 60-32, before sealing the game with a 17-12 score line in the last quarter.

So poor were the Kenyans, that none of their player managed double digits with Betty Kananu leading their offence with eight points same as Belinda Okoth, while Samba Mjomba had seven.

In contrast, American import Alexandra Green scored a game high 22 points, while Marie Clarre Mbong had 18 for the Cameroonians.

"We just played badly and had no answer four our tactful, superior and swift opponents," Equity Coach Carey Odhiambo said after the match.

The Zone Five champions got their campaign underway with a 45-68 loss to hosts Ferroviario Maputo on Sunday in their Group A encounter.