Kenya: KPA Fall to Congolese in Fiba Tourney

Kenya Ports Authority found the going tough yet again losing 61-71 to Institute National Securite Social (I.N.S.S ) of Democratic Republic of Congo in a tough group B match here at the Maxaquene Indoor Courts on Monday on day three of the Fiba Africa Women's Club Championships.

The dockers struggled in the first quarter, where they trailed 20-22 and never recovered as INSS increased the lead to 41-33 at the break.

Jamila Zama once again top scored with a game high 25 points for KPA, while Anrrose Atieno had 15 and Taudencia Katumbi nine

Lubata Londa had 19 points and Mukoso Nyoka 16 for the Congolese, who look set to finish second in group B.

Earlier, Equity Hawks lost their second straight match after going down 77- 44 to Forces Armed Police (F.A.P) of Cameroon.

The loss means Equity have dug themselves a deep hole and must beat V Club from Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday to qualify for the last eight, a feat they achieved last year in Angola.

The bankers started fairly well coming from behind to end the first quarter at 13-all, but that is probably the best they could do as their opponents engaged a higher gear outscoring them 30-11 for a huge 43-24 at the break.

The tactfully superior F.A.P dominated the second half to lead the third quarter 60-32, before sealing the game with a 17-12 score line in the last quarter.

So poor were the Kenyans, that none of their player managed double digits with Betty Kananu leading their offence with eight points same as Belinda Okoth, while Samba Mjomba had seven.

In contrast, American import Alexandra Green scored a game high 22 points, while Marie Clarre Mbong had 18 for the Cameroonians.

"We just played badly and had no answer four our tactful, superior and swift opponents," Equity Coach Carey Odhiambo said after the match.

The Zone Five champions got their campaign underway with a 45-68 loss to hosts Ferroviario Maputo on Sunday in their Group A encounter.