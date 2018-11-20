South Africa: On World Toilet Day, Some Attention Centres On SA Sanitation Crisis

Activists are urging governments and businesses worldwide to invest more to improve sanitation in poor countries where there is a dire shortage of toilets.The toilet crisis is severe in the parts of Africa and Asia which are battling extreme poverty, AP has reported.

According to the report, an estimated 344 million children in sub-Saharan Africa do not have a decent toilet at home, leaving them vulnerable to diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases.

In South Africa, sanitation at schools has been a major concern in recent years.According to an audit by the Department of Education, nearly 4 000 schools across the country do not have proper toilets - only pit toilets, News24 reported.The audit further states that more than 3 000 schools have proper sanitation as well as pit toilets that have not been demolished.

There have been several pit toilet-related deaths.

Several civil society groups gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg on Monday for the World Toilet Day Flush Forum, with the aim of bringing to an end the sanitation crisis that affects pupils daily.

Source: News24