The Gambian flag on display Gambia' starting line up Benin national team line up The two captains in pre-match routine The game underway as Sohna chases down Benin's Adeti Jordan Gambia's Modou Jobe in-plays Ebou Adams attempts to block Benin's Dossou Joel Captain Pa Modou Jagne trying to win the ball over from Benin's Pote Ebrima Sohna passes as his shin-pad comes off Lamin Jallow cutting in before scoring Gambia's equaliser Gambia's Tom Saintfiet in his post-game remarks
Gambia Vs Benin Match Pictorial
Gambia
Officials from the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), in partnership with the National Council for Civic Education… Read more »
Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.