Gambia: Ousman Sillah Looks for Support to Aid Hospitals in Gambia

Ousman Sillah, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Banjul North, who arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Belgium on Tuesday November 13th, visited offices of Human Bridge, a Swedish organisation which specialises in the free supply of medical equipment to countries that are in need.

The visit was facilitated by Yaya Bojang, a Sweden based Gambian national, to enable Mr. Sillah discuss with officials of Human Bridge, with a view to getting support for the supply of free medical equipment and items for hospitals in the Gambia. Through contact with Swedish hospitals and biomedical establishments, Human Bridge is able to channel substantial quantities of used but well-functioning equipment to countries around the world. Their work consists of collecting, repairing and distributing medical supplies and disability equipment, mainly to countries in Africa and Eastern Europe.

The Banjul North NAM who was accompanied by Yaya Drammeh, a Swedish based Gambian national, held discussions with Mr. Robert Bergman, Director of Human Bridge, and Annika Ekholm Froding, Manager of Medical / Relief Services.

Mr. Sillah and the officials of Human Bridge discussed in detail, how Gambian hospitals and medical facilities could be among the beneficiaries of this free supply of medical equipment and other consumables from Human Bridge. They reached agreement on how to go about this partnership.

The Banjul North NAM said he will be contacting the relevant health officials at home, to facilitate the link to kick-start the process.

The organisation's goal is to carry out development, relief and social projects on behalf of partners in Sweden and on site, in receiving countries. The support includes the supply of different types of medical equipment and consumables and even the possibility of training technicians.

Mr. Bojang is a member of SwedGam which is an association of Swedish and Gambian nationals who facilitate partnerships between organisations in Sweden and Gambia.