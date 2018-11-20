Nigeria: Saraki Will Be Retired Politically in 2019 - Oshiomhole

Photo: allafrica.com

Bukola Saraki vs Adams Oshiomhole.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said the party's victory in the Kwara bye-election shows that Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost his political hold on the state.

The official made this known while addressing journalists Monday night at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The party said the people of Kwara are determined to 'dismantle' Mr Saraki, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party and a prominent leader in Kwara State.

"We reviewed the recent election and we are proud to be able to say that since the new NWC was elected, we have not lost any major election.

"But even more outstanding for me and the APC is the humiliating defeat that Senator Bukola Sarki suffered in the hands of Kwara people who are determined to dismantle the Saraki's, I don't want to say Saraki's dynasty because we must respect his late father.

"What the people of Kwara State under the APC have done is they will not just give him the honour of resigning, they are going to politically bury him come February 2019.

"You have seen the first drill, by February 2019, he will be politically retired by the great people of Kwara who he has mismanaged their political life, economy and society over the past several years and I think that this is something worth celebrating and we took time to celebrate it."

The APC chairman described Mr Saraki's loss in Kwara as that of a "native doctor who was busy going to other states to conduct elections, but is now unable to 'heal' his own people in his own state".

"Bukola Saraki's failed (in his) attempt to retain his sole variance of a political structure where he is the only constant decimal. I think the people of Kwara have dealt him a big blow and to the think he is the acclaimed leader of the opposition PDP and he has had to lead elections in Osun and other places.

"That defeat for us is most outstanding especially for a candidate that was put in place not by anybody close to Saraki and he (APC candidate) won."

Messrs Saraki and Oshiomhole have constantly attacked each other since the former defected to the PDP. The Senate President is, however, yet to react to the latest outburst by the ruling party chairman.

The bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, November 17 in Katsina, Kwara and Bauchi State were won by the APC.

The candidate of the APC, Raheem Olawuyi, was on Saturday declared the winner of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency bye-election held across four councils in Kwara.