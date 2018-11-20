South Africa: Dlamini Salutes Banyana, Idols SA Winner

Women Minister Bathabile Dlamini has congratulated the South African women's football team Banyana Banyana on their win over Nigeria at the opening match of the African Women's Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on Sunday.

"The growth of Banyana Banyana is a visual representation of the strength in unity of women. Just a few years ago, Banyana Banyana matches were played to little or no spectatorship, and likely to end in a loss. Through vigilant focus, determination, and investment into women's local and regional clubs, the team has risen to exemplary heights," said the Minister.

In a message of support to Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, Dlamini commended her for her life-long commitment to South African women's football, saying this is a sterling example of national pride, public servitude, and patriotism.

"From being a founding member of the national team, to leading it to the extraordinary force that it is today, is a feat of great warriors. We wish you strength and victory in all measures on the rest of your journey towards the finals of the African Cup of Nations," she said.

Dlamini thanked Sasol, the official sponsor of Banyana Banyana, for their commitment to women's empowerment and gender equality through sports.

In the statement, Dlamini also congratulated Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa for being crowned Season 14 winner on Sunday.

"May your passion for music carry you through your life journey. At your young age, your bright future has been revealed to you. As you rise, and because you are an African woman, you will meet many who will tempt you to doubt your strengths and talents. We urge you to surround yourself with elements and people that will remind you of yourself," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Dlamini noted the gathering of the Annual Men's Parliament in Parliament in Cape Town.

"The Minister congratulated Takuwani Riime and the men's sector in general for hosting a successful second annual Men's Parliament to deliberate men's roles and responsibilities in ending all forms of discrimination against women," the department said in the statement.

Dlamini has urged citizens across genders to make it their daily priority to support the empowerment of women by continuously inserting and mainstreaming a gendered lens into all aspects and areas of their lives and work.