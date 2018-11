On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor has been reported dead .

Details of her death according to Wale Adigun, a former colleague at Top Radio, said on his Twitter account.

"So full of life, excitement and always willing to lend a helping hand. This is so devastating!! .

Also, Onome Obruthe, husband of her sister Funke Obruthe-Bucknor, confirmed the demise of the petite media personality.

"It is very sad," he said in a phone call.