Nigeria: Ajimobi, Ganduje, Aregbesola, Others Lead APC Reconciliation Committees

Nigeria's governing party, APC, has set up six committees to resolve the crises from its primaries across the country.

The APC primaries across several states have been controversial leading to calls for the resignation or removal of the party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Oshiomhole has, however, refused such calls, saying he has the support of majority members of the party.

The party chairman announced the committees on Monday while addressing journalists after the party's National Working Committee meeting on Monday at the party's national secretariat Abuja.

Each committee is expected to resolve the crises in a region of the country. Each committee is also headed by a state governor from a different zone from the one whose crises it wants to resolve.

Some of the governors heading the committees include Abdullah Ganduje of Kano, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Rauf Aregbesola of Osun.

"First, we set up six committees that will visit each of the geopolitical zones to listen and to help sort out local issues arising from the primaries in the respective states," Mr Oshiomhole said.

These committees, known as the peace and reconciliation committees, according to the chairman, will visit the six geo-political zones to resolve controversies from primaries at the local level.

According to him the committee members were chosen because of their influence and ability to persuade.

"We find people who we believe are men of influence, who can talk people into appreciating that even for a smaller family you can have contestation."

Comparing the APC to other parties in terms of the crisis following party primaries, he said he believes the APC is doing better than others despite its size.

"We are even happy that given the size of your party, across the 36 states, maybe two or three issues, most of which are already being resolved. You should compare that to a small party like SDP, where they are in court over who is the appropriate presidential candidate or you compare PDP who has two governorship candidates in their states.

"I believe we are still ahead, in terms of internal peace," he said.

After the briefing, Lanre Issa-Onilu the party's national publicity secretary, released a statement showing the names of members of these committees.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes, has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for each of the six geo-political zones," the statement highlighted.

Mr Issa-Onilu said the national chairman, Mr Oshiomhole, will inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.

Below is the full composition of the committees.

NORTH WEST

1. Abiola Ajimobi - Chairman

2. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar

3. Yahaya Bello

4. Adamu Aliero

5. Danjuma Goje

6. Jim Nwobodo

7. Fati Balla

SOUTH EAST

1. Abdullahi Ganduje - Chairman

2. Samuel Lalong

3. Kayode Fayemi

4. Godswill Akpabio

5. Umaru Dembo

6. Nasiru Aliko Koki

7. Ify Ugo Okoye

SOUTH WEST

1. Kashim Shettima - Chairman

2. Nasiru El Rufai

3. Akinwumi Ambode

4. Ken Nnamani

5. Modupe Adelabu

6. Dakuku Peterside

7. Seida Bugaje

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Ibrahim Geidam - Chairman

2. Godwin Obaseki

3. Rotimi Akeredolu

4. Jibrilla Bindow

5. Pius Akinyelure

6. Vivian Chukwuani

7. Audu Ogbe

SOUTH SOUTH

1. Rauf Aregbesola - Chairman

2. Atiku Bagudu

3. Abubakar Bello

4. Gbemisola Saraki

5. Emeka Wogu

6. Sullivan Chime

7. Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

NORTH EAST

1. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura - Chairman

2. Aminu Masari

3. Abubakar Badaru

4. Jumoke Anifowoshe

5. Matthew Omegara

6. Hafsat Mohammed Baba

7. Abdullahi Aboki