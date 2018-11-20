South Africa: Kings - Davids Remains Contracted Until June 2020

Port Elizabeth — The Southern Kings say there has been no communication from the Bulls regarding the position of their head coach Deon Davids .

This comes after the Bulls announced on Monday that Davids, Pote Human and Victor Matfield were shortlisted as the candidates to become the new coach of the Pretoria franchise.

"While the Southern Kings have learnt via media reports that Davids has been shortlisted for the position, there has been no official communication to the franchise to this effect. He remains the head coach of the side and is taking charge of the team in their preparations for the upcoming PRO14 match against Irish side, Connacht, on Sunday, November 25," the Kings said via a press statement.

The Kings insist Davids remains contracted to them until the end of June 2020 and that the coach has stressed his commitment to the franchise.

"There has not been a formal offer that has been brought forward. Any such offer will have to be presented to the Southern Kings board for their consideration. Deon Davids remains contracted with the Southern Kings until 30 June 2020," Southern Kings COO Charl Crous said.

The Kings added that they would not make further comment on the matter until any further communication between the parties was received and formal discussions took place.

Source: Sport24