Ghana: Asiwa Police Commander Shot By Unknown Assailants

Kumasi — Asiwa District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dennis Boateng, has been shot by unknown assailants at Nsuta, in the Ashanti Region.

ASP Boateng had led a team of policemen to Tofourkrom, near Nsuta in Bosome Freho District, on Sunday on a fact finding mission in connection with an alleged butchering of Moses Obodai, 59-year-old farmer, in the area, when the incident took place.

The police commander, who was shot in the neck, was on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and in a critical condition.

Also on admission at the same hospital is Mr O Kennedy Obeng, the driver of the district assembly vehicle.

The other victims are Corporal Samuel Achina, and community police assistants, Samuel Antwi and Emmanuel Agyemang.

They were rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital, but ASP Boateng was referred to the KATH, but the three were treated and discharged.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwasi Duku, has visited the area after the shooting incident.

Police source told the Ghanaian Times that the security escort of ASP Boateng alighted from the vehicle upon realising a road block in the outskirt of the town.

The police commander was shot at in the neck, when he and his team was ambushed and shot at, and the police returned fire.

According to the source, the farmer was killed when he was sending his son to school at Nsuta, on November 9, this year. The farmer was found in a bush with cutlass wound all over the body.

Meanwhile, three suspects, Emmanuel Sekyere, 27, Marcus Annan, 20, Emmanuel Appiah, 17, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Annan was arrested at the scene with a single barrel gun with three AAA cartridges in his possession while the other two were grabbed as they took to their heels.