Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Attends UN Medal Ceremony in Lebanon

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana on Monday 19th November, 2018, for Lebanon to witness the award of United Nations Medals to Ghana's contingent attached to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This is the first time in history that the President or Vice President has visited Ghanaian troops in Lebanon, although Ghana has supported UNIFIL with troops since the inception of the mission 40 years ago.

The 850 Officers and Men of the current contingent, GHANBATT 85, have been deployed with UNIFIL for the past 5 months, and have been engaged in promoting peace and security in the troubled Middle Eastern country, especially on its southern border with Israel.

The key operational tasks of the battalion for their one year of deployment include, monitoring violations of the Blue Line, conducting day and night mobile patrols, maintaining security, escorting humanitarian convoys and protection of civilians among others.

As part of Civil Military Co-operation (CIMIC) activities, UNIFIL GHANBATT 85 during its tour of Peacekeeping duties is also offering assistance to civilians in the form of medical aid, educational lectures, basic skills training in first aid and donation of relief items.

Vice President Bawumia will also meet with the Government and leadership of Lebanon, and interact with the Ghanaian community resident there.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Friday November 23, 2018.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Director of Communications

Office of the Vice President