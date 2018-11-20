Nigeria: NECO Extends Registration Period for 2018 SSCE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced an extension for the registration of the ongoing 2018 November/December NECO Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The acting registrar of NECO, Mr Abubakar Gana, disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Gana said applicants wishing to sit for the examination could still register as 'walk-in (late registration) candidates.'

The registrar said the extension became necessary because some of the candidates could not register at the expiration of registration deadline of November 17.

He advised all the candidates who failed to meet the registration deadline to take advantage of the window provided by the management.

The NECO boss urged candidates registering after the closing date to adhere to the guidelines of the registration process.

He, however, warned that such candidates must complete the registration within 24 hours to the scheduled time of examination for the subject(s) that they intended to sit for.

Mr Gana also advised those who wish to register as walk-in candidates to contact the nearest NECO State Office for full details on the registration procedure.

NECO had on November 14 announced a change in its examination date from November 15 to 19.

NECO said the changes were necessary to ensure that no candidate missed the examination and for the council to ensure a successful conduct of its examinations.

(NAN)