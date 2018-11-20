Zambia: CAF Suspends Zambian Ref for Alleged Bias

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has suspended Zambia's famed referee Janny Sikazwe for "biased" officiating.

Sikazwe allegedly exhibited bias during the Champions League semi-final match between Tunisian side Esperance and Premeiro Agusto of Angola.

The state-owned Daily Mail newspaperquoted a Zambia Football Association official saying the national governing body has since written to Caf and was awaiting response.

The return leg

It said Agusto suspected the Tunisians allegedly gave the 39-year-old referee a "token of appreciation".

Agusto won the first leg 1-0 in Luanda while the return leg, which Sikazwe officiated, ended 4-2 in favour of Esperance in Tunis.

Esperance went on to win the Caf Champions League after beating Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The ban was a major blow to Sikazwe, whose career has seen an admirable rise.

A teacher

Sikazwe has won himself global acclaim after officiating at four Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) tournaments and the World Club Cup in Japan between Real Madrid and Kashima Antlers of Japan in December 2016. He made headlines when he famously did not give Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos a red card for a foul in the final.

Sikawe also officiated at the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Sikazwe is a teacher of mathematics and physical education and recently got promoted.