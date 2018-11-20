Namibia: Borders Security Worries Parliamentary Committee

Windhoek — Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security has express 'serious concern' about the lack of or inadequate police officers, immigration officials and staff at all points of entry across the country.

The committee, chaired by Leevi Katoma, visited all points of entry across the country to familiarise itself with security situations, achievements and challenges at ports, airports and aerodromes, following frequent negative reports in the media about safety and security situations at the country airports. Updating parliamentarians on the committee's tour, Katoma said members observed inadequate or no accommodation facilities, inadequate office equipment, and inadequate security surveillance equipment at the Hosea Kutako International, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo and Rundu airports.

"Namibian Ports Act, Act 2 of 1994 limits the powers of security personnel at the port of Walvis Bay, as they do not have the right to effect arrests within the premises of the port," Katoma told fellow lawmakers, adding that the Merchant Shipping Act, Act 57 of 1951 is also outdated and suited for South African conditions only.

He said there is also limited awareness on importance of aviation security and the consequences thereof among police officers, security officers, immigration officers and airport personnel.

At the Grootfontein airforce base airport, the committee observed some shortcomings and inadequacies mainly on accommodation, kitchen facilities, runway and apron facilities, equipment including aircraft and rescue vehicles, fuel station and storage, sewerage and potable water system material.

Katoma says planning of the Opuwo aerodrome started in the 2012/2013 financial year and construction should have started in 2015 but at the time of their visit, construction work was yet to start.

Katoma said the lack of awareness on relevant legislation for aerodromes was a matter of concern.

"Uncontrolled or limited control at aerodromes of the landing and taking off of private airplanes and aircraft could invite criminals activities and compromise national security," Katoma said.

He said, among others, the committee recommends that efforts should be made to find speedy solutions in order to ensure a positive clearance of Hosea Kutako International Airport during the aviation security audit, which started yesterday.

The committee also recommended that the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Safety and Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Namibia Airports Company (NAC) and Namibia Civil Aviation Authority to work together as a team with synergy and cohesion to address and find solutions to the shortcoming challenges at the HKIA.