Zimbabwe: Zim Hip-Hop Awards Nominees List Out

Best Male
Mariachi
Takura
Asaph
R peels
ti gonzi
Best Female
Sacha
Kikky bad ass
Natasha muz
Tashamiswa
Blaq diva quin
Best Collaboration
Asaph ft Tha dawg and F Mcswag- Mambo
Takura ft Junior Brown -Ndakabva kujecha
Kay Gee 40 ft Mr noxa -Sterek
Mariachi ft Junior Brown -Salisbury
R Peels ft Tehn Diamond and Munetsi- Mweya
Best Hip-Hop Group
Team bho
Mula nation
Nxt
Myke pimp and trk
Noble styles and trae young
Best Producer
Jamal
Rayo beats
Fun F
Quazor
Maclyne beats
Best dressed male and female (Chosen on Red carpet ).
Best New Comer
King 98
K brizzy
Nxt
fucci
Tanto wavie
Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop
Zvanhuwa fashions
Kingsville clothing
Team legacy
Changamire fest
Grape vine
Best Album
Mariachi -Muzukuru
Takura -someone had to do it
Guluva 7 -command hustle
R peels - kudenga kure
Crooger -shumba inoruma
Best Promoter
Preezo
Zimboy
Thorne laroq
T.O Banks
Naboth rizzla
Best Diaspora
Don dada
Rich forbes
Young tyran
Mab
Mlue j
Best Radio DJ (NONE SUBMISSION CATEGORY)
Kheke skyz metro
Thorne laroq khulumani fm
Mox star fm
Promethius power fm
Lady k and pd zi fm
Best Club DJ
Raydiz
Tk beats
Dj drew
Best Gospel Act
Courtney antipas
J soldier
Joe chiz jnr
Caspeado
Dr mtk
Best Dance Crew
Antivirus
Megatronz empire
Best underground
Muse
GunX Da pharoah
H-files
Dakid verse
Lady eef
Best alternative
Indigo saint
Coco master
Kaygee 40
Nxt
Chronnic
Best Media - ONLINE
The Zim Tainment
Insider 263 magazine(Cto banks)
Juice magazine
Zimbuzz
Best media -JOURNALIST
Mike shoko
Charmaine Chasweka
Tanaka Musanhi
Bongani ndlovu
Ronald Magweta
Best hip hop free style artist (live rap battle)SAT 15 DEC.
Song of the year
Asaph -mambo
Takura-Jehova
Scrip mula -svoto
Mariachi- ngaanake
Natasha muz -handizi tsaga
Video Of The Year
Asaph -mambo
Takura - ngoro yemoto
Mariachi -ngaanake
Kikky bad ass boiz dze tonaz
Mula nation - horror
Best hip hop hustle.
Takura
Rick Chasers
Kingsville clothing
MR Kata
brythreesixty
Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)
Asaph -hate to say
Guluva 7 - khanda cool
Takura - ndakabva kujecha
Muse - Grinding.
Ti gonzi - misi haifanane
Hip hop personality of the year (none submission category).
Raydiz
Dj towers
Calvin
Stunner
Kikky badass
Mudiwa
VOTING CATEGORY. VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2018.
Peoples choice
Asaph
Takura
Kikky
Mariachi
Ti gonzi
Brythreesixty
R peels