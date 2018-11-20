Malawi: Peter Banda Back From Pirates Trials - Manager Satisfied

Malawi Under-20 and Griffin Young Stars hot striker Peter Banda is back in the country from South Africa where he undergo for a two week trials with the PSL giants Orlando Pirates.

This was Banda's second chance of trials with the Buccaneers after the team also invited him for trials with the Reserve side five months ago where the team planned to use him in a reserve tournament which took place in Brazil.

But Banda failed to travel with the team due to Visa problem.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after their arrival on Monday, Manager and owner of Griffin Young Stars who is also uncle to the player Griffin Saenda Junior who escorted Banda in South Africa described the trials as successful and that everything went on very well beyond his expectations.

Saenda Junior said he was very much impressed with how the lad was responding in the field of play as he played with his lungs out just to show officials that he is capable of playing the team.

"As a coach I was really encouraged with the way he was playing but I can confirm that Pirates officials were the ones who expressed their satisfaction first with his style of play and they have shown strong interest on the boy," said Saenda Junior.

He added: "I am confident that we'll have a good feedback from the team very soon because they have assured me that they will seat down and discuss issues concerning contract offer so we'll be just eagerly waiting."

Recently, Banda attended trials with a Belgium division side club on a move which was facilitated by the Flames head coach Ronny Van Gneugden before attending a one week trials with another Absa Premier League heavyweights Bidvest Wits football club.