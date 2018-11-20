Malawi: Rvg Brushes Off Resignation Calls - Belgian Coach Says Malawi Team 'On Right Track'

Malawi national team coach Ronny van Geneugden's (RVG) has played down a sustained push for his resignation, saying he is satisfied with the progress he has made with the Flames.

There have been renewed calls for the Belgian coach to go after a 2-1 loss to lowly-ranked Comoros in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations' (Afcon) qualifier in Moroni which virtually ended Malawi's campaign that yielded nothing.

Some football analysts have asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to terminate w RVG's contract following the Flames' poor performance and crashing out of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Former footballers Peterkings Kaira and Willie Cham'bwinja also told Times Radio that RVG must go as he has been unable to halt a poor run of results.

"We need new head coach to improve current playing performances and results," Kaira, a legend in Malawi football said.

Cham'bwinja, a former defender for the Flames, said the national team needs "new direction."

"We were told RVG was hired to help us qualify for the Afcon finals but he has failed. So he must resign honourably. Why are we still keeping him when results are not improving? This is too much. We cannot wait for his resignation," Cham'bwinja said,

He said FAM should call an end to RVG's troubled tenure at the national team.

Football analyst George Kaudza Masina also passed a verdict for the Belgian coach: "He has failed."

Masina said RVG's record of winning just two out of 19 games "is a shame" and awful.

But the embattled coach said Flames is moving in the "right direction" and there is need for him to stay on his job.

"We should not have an attitude whereby when we win then everything is good and when we lose then everything is bad. We have to look at the bigger picture," said RVG.

He said there is a "strong foundation" and "good development programme" in place to build on future success.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, who is also a Fifa Council member, has shielded RVG, saying the Flames did not lose to Comoros on Saturday, but a French select side.

Football analyst and former FAM secretary general Charles Nyirenda said Nyamilandu's outburst is "misplaced."