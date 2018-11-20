Malawi: Chiphwanya Back From Dominican Republic With Special Olympics Medals

Malawian tennis star in Special Olympics, Mphatso Chiphwanya, is back from Dominican Republic with two silver medals.

Chiphwanya landed through Chileka International Airport on Monday and told journalists that things went on very well despite poor preparations.

"Everything went well. We played very well that's why we got these silver medals," said Chiphwanya.

The athlete says she will work hard next time to bring home a gold medal. Chiphwanya, who has a psychiatric disability, started playing tennis while in primary school and she says she is inspired by the world's renowned female tennis star, Serena Williams.

At the tournament in the Dominican Republic, Chiphwanya got her first silver medal as a lone player before getting a second one when she partnered with Bridget Kaunda.

Enid Mauluka of Special Olympics Malawi said her organisation was happy with Chiphwanya's success despite poor preparation due financial hiccups.

"We need to join hands in supporting Special Olympics and our athletes can do better," said Mauluka.

Chiphwanya also got some medals in a similar tournament that took place in 2015 in the United States of America.