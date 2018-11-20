Malawi Queens U-20 Resume Camp Ahead of Regional Zone 5 Games

The Malawi netball under-20 side is back into training camp where it is finalising their preparations ahead of the pending 2018 Regional Zone 5 Games competition which is set to take place in Gaborone, Botswana next month.

The team went into first camp in July this year where it stayed for a month and some weeks before the players were released in August totake a two months break.

Meanwhile, the 20 member squad for junior Queens regrouped on Sunday and resumed its training Monday (November 19 2018) where the technical panel is expected to have task of fine tuning the team and select a cream of 12 players who will represent Malawi flag in Botswana.

According to the Malawi Queens U-20 team head coach Christina Mkwanda out of the 20 players who were drafted into the squad only 19 have managed to report for the camp except Thunder Queens star Thoko Evance who is yet to send any communication regarding to her absent.

Mkwanda said she is currently excited with the fighting spirit shown by the players on their first day in the camp.

She said as the whole technical panel they are geared to utilise the remaining two weeks in drilling the girls in all the areas which include level of fitness, passing and supporting, style of defending, attacking as well as creating of scoring opportunities.

"We know that we'll have a tough ride because every team which is taking part in this competition will come well prepared but our biggest target is to clinch the cup at the end of the tournament," said Mkwanda.

She further urged Malawians to keep the team in prayers all the time.

The team is expected to leave the country for Botswana on December 3 2018.